Felon from Mexico indicted after illegally re-entering country, also faces charges in Bossier

SHREVEPORT – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a federal grand jury returned a three-count superseding indictment charging a convicted felon from Mexico with illegally re-entering the United States and firearm possession.

Shandy Salgado-Almendaris, 39, of Mexico, was charged with one count of re-entry of a removed alien, one count of alien in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He also faces state charges in Bossier Parish including production/cultivation of marijuana, resisting an officer, aggravated battery, illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

According to the indictment, Salgado-Almendaris was found in Bossier Parish on August 9, 2018 in possession of an RG Industries .22 caliber revolver. He was also found to be an illegal alien who had been previously removed from the United States three times in September 2010, November 2010 and September 2013.

The defendant faces 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, restitution, forfeiture and three years of supervised release for each firearm count.

United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Bossier Parish Narcotics Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan is prosecuting the case.