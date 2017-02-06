Area residents can get their taxes prepared for free starting February 1 at free tax sites run by United Way NWLA partners.
The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help individuals earning less than $54,000 file their federal and state taxes for free.
Who can get Free Tax Preparation and the Earned Income Credit?
- Taxpayers with an AGI of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation.
- Families meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.
Volunteers are not trained to do business taxes, itemized taxes or capital gains and losses. If you have any of these you should see a paid preparer.
What do I need to bring?
- Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family
- All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms
- 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace
- Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable
- Driver’s License or Photo I.D.
- If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)
- Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number
- Last year’s tax return, if you have it
- A valid email address
In 2016, did you…
- Received unemployment compensation? Bring your Form 1099-G.
- Received retirement income? Bring your Form 1099-R.
- Paid tuition? Bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.
- Paid student loan interest? Bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.
Did you know you can file a FREE federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less? www.MyFreeTaxes.com can help you do just that.
Have questions while you are preparing your return?
- By Phone: 855-698-9435
- By email: info@myfreetaxes.com
- Assistors will answer questions Monday-Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM CST
- Questions are answered in the order that they are received
- Responses are provided within 24 hours (except on weekends; more complex questions may require additional research.