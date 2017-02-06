Area residents can get their taxes prepared for free starting February 1 at free tax sites run by United Way NWLA partners.

The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help individuals earning less than $54,000 file their federal and state taxes for free. 

Who can get Free Tax Preparation and the Earned Income Credit?

  • Taxpayers with an AGI of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation.
  • Families meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.

Volunteers are not trained to do business taxes, itemized taxes or capital gains and losses.  If you have any of these you should see a paid preparer.

What do I need to bring?

  • Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family
  • All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms
  • 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace
  • Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable
  • Driver’s License or Photo I.D.
  • If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)
  • Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number
  • Last year’s tax return, if you have it
  • A valid email address

In 2016, did you…

  • Received unemployment compensation? Bring your Form 1099-G.
  • Received retirement income? Bring your Form 1099-R.
  • Paid tuition? Bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.
  • Paid student loan interest? Bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.

Did you know you can file a FREE federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less?  www.MyFreeTaxes.com can help you do just that.  

Have questions while you are preparing your return?

  • By Phone: 855-698-9435
  • By email:  info@myfreetaxes.com
  • Assistors will answer questions Monday-Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM CST
  • Questions are answered in the order that they are received
  • Responses are provided within 24 hours (except on weekends; more complex questions may require additional research.
