Area residents can get their taxes prepared for free starting February 1 at free tax sites run by United Way NWLA partners.

The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help individuals earning less than $54,000 file their federal and state taxes for free.

Who can get Free Tax Preparation and the Earned Income Credit?

Taxpayers with an AGI of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation.

Families meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.

Volunteers are not trained to do business taxes, itemized taxes or capital gains and losses. If you have any of these you should see a paid preparer.

What do I need to bring?

Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms

1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace

Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable

Driver’s License or Photo I.D.

If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)

Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number

Last year’s tax return, if you have it

A valid email address

In 2016, did you…

Received unemployment compensation? Bring your Form 1099-G.

Received retirement income? Bring your Form 1099-R.

Paid tuition? Bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.

Paid student loan interest? Bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.

Did you know you can file a FREE federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less? www.MyFreeTaxes.com can help you do just that.

Have questions while you are preparing your return?