Over 210 elementary, middle, and high school teams have registered to compete in the final Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit (RARC) competition of the 2016-2017 school year this Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Bossier Civic Center.

Public, charter, and private schools as well as homeschool and afterschool programs in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Sabine, and Webster Parishes and Miller County, Arkansas will be represented.

RARC is a series of three cyber and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competitions for students in grades 3-12. The competitions build upon one another and allow teams to showcase their STEM and 21st Century skills by competing against other teams within their division. Liberal arts lessons are also integrated to provide a context for the content.

The theme for the 2016-2017 RARC competitions is Powering the Future. The challenges require teams to autonomously navigate a newly discovered, uncharted island with their robots and learn about energy resources. Competition 3 also includes a mystery challenge that will be revealed to the teams during the event.

Elementary school teams will compete in the morning beginning at 8:00 a.m. and will receive their awards at approximately 11:30 a.m. The middle and high school divisions will begin at 12:00 p.m. with winners announced at approximately 3:45 p.m. In addition to trophies for Competition 3, technology awards for the 2016-2017 grand champions in each division will also be awarded. The competition is open to the public and media.

The competitions are sponsored by the Cyber Innovation Center’s National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC), the City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Schools, Caddo Parish Schools, and Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center. To learn more about RARC, please visit http://nicerc.org/rarc/ or www.facebook.com/CIC.NICERC.