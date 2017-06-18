The fifth and final suspect in a May homicide on Peach Street in Bossier City is behind bars.

Jared Douglas Brooks, 19, of Shreveport turned himself in at the Bossier City Police Department overnight. He was taken into custody and booked into the Bossier City Jail on a warrant charging him with first degree murder. Bond is set at $750,000.

Bossier City Police arrested four suspects earlier this month in connection with the homicide that occurred last month at a residence in the 1100 of Peach Street.

Detectives with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Ledarius Cortez Mitchell, 20, of Shreveport, Timias Cortez Jackson, 20, of Shreveport, Jylan Cortez Winn, 17, of Bossier City and a 14-year old male from Bossier City on charges of first degree murder. Detectives have also obtained an arrest warrant for Brooks at that time.

All five suspects are charged for the May 25, 2017 shooting death of 63-year old Salvador Aguirre during a home invasion at his Peach Street residence. Another man inside the residence at the time was also shot in the arm while a third was beaten.

Detectives worked these past two weeks running down a number of leads over the course of their investigation which eventually linked the five suspects to the crime.

The four suspects in custody were arrested over June 8 and 9 with the help of the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force. Mitchell, Jackson, and Winn were booked into the Bossier City Jail and subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility while the 14-year old was booked into the Ware Juvenile Detention Center in Coushatta.