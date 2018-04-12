The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday afternoon that damaged a house in the 2200 block of Loreco Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 3:30 pm. The first crews arrived within three minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters made entry and were able to bring the fire under control within several minutes.

While battling the blaze, fire crews were informed by witnesses that someone was possibility inside the burning structure however an extensive search determined that was not the case. No occupants were at home at the time.

The cause remains under investigation.