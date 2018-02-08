From the Bossier City Fire Department:

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday that damaged a house in the 2800 block of Stafford Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before noon. The first to arrive reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters managed to have the blaze under control in about 10 minutes and kept it contained to a small portion of the house.

The family of three that lives there was at home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo Courtesy of the Bossier City Fire Department: