Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire late Thursday evening that ended with a Bossier City man pointing a gun and officers and refusing to give himself up.

Bossier City firefighters and police officers responded to a report of a fire at a residence in the 4700 block of Jeb Stuart Place around 11 p.m. Thursday, June 29. When they arrived, police observed a male subject, later identified as David Ward, 58, of Bossier City, armed with a handgun outside his residence.

Ward pointed the weapon in the direction of officers. An officer ordered him to place the weapon down. Ward reportedly refused and after a brief interaction with police, Ward entered into the house while still armed.

Special Operations Services including a K-9 team and the Tactical Negation Team along with other specialized units were activated. Police officers, firefighters, and the special operations teams worked simultaneously to secure the scene, locate the subject, monitor the fire, and alert neighboring residents.

Members of Special Operations Services located the subject outside at the back of the residence and made contact with Ward. He refused to comply with their orders and the K-9 was deployed.

Ward was then taken into custody and transported to University Health with minor injuries. Following his release from the medical facility, was booked into the Bossier City Department Jail on 2 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

An investigation by Bossier City Fire Prevention is ongoing this morning.

No other subjects were inside the residence at the time of the fire. No first responders were injured while working at the scene. The house was severely damaged. Rossie Lee Drive at Barksdale Boulevard was closed to traffic during the incident.