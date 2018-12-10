Firefighters still working three-alarm-fire at First Bossier

Firefighters remain on the scene of a three-alarm-fire at First Bossier Church in Bossier City that began early Monday morning.

The Bossier City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm call at 5:36 a.m., beginning what would be a daylong effort.

The call for a second alarm was issued at 5:50 a.m. Shreveport Fire Department was called to assist at 6:15 a.m.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, firefighters remained on scene and are continuing to locate and extinguish hot spots. Firefighters and police will remain at the location overnight to keep watch.

At the height of the firefighting effort there was a total of 30 firefighting units on scene, 19 Bossier City Fire Department units and 11 Shreveport Fire Department units. The Bossier City Fire Department had approximately 65 firefighters and support personal working the fire over the course of the day. Administrative staff was activated to man units for service in other areas of the city.

The fire was contained to the eastern portion of the property. It was listed as under control at 3:15 p.m. The church sustained heavy damage to multiple buildings including a section of the church known as the old sanctuary.

The Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.