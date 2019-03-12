First responders honored with appreciate day at Shreveport Baptist Temple

The pastor and congregation of Shreveport Baptist Temple, 288 Flournoy-Lucas Road, hosted the 6th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day on March 10, to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel.

Pastor Howard Hall did an awesome job preaching; Bro. Ray Joslyn, Sonja Barber, and the choir were wonderful singing; and the folks who set up and decorated were top-notch. And then to see the U.S. flags all waving around the church – those volunteers did a wonderful job! And to top it off was the delicious fish fry with some great desserts! I was so stuffed!



National, state and local leadership showed up in support, including U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham; State Senator John Milkovich; Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator; Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton; Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond; and Air Force Maj. Lidia Lyassu, 2nd Security Forces Squadron Commander.



Officers and firefighters from a number of agencies attended, including:

Shreveport Police Department

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shreveport Fire Department

Caddo Parish Fire

Caddo Parish EMS

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office

And more than 40 men and women with Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club — all retired, former, or current firefighters/spouses — were in attendance.

“I was honored to serve nearly 21 years in the U.S. Navy, and now nearly 10 years with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office public information officer, via an email to local media. “I thank God for His blessings through it all; for my wife, Sheila, who has been with me through most of the journey; and to my children and friends who have been by my side and encouraged me.”



The service highlighted John 15:13 – “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” – which refers to the Lord Jesus Christ dying for mankind to provide us everlasting life.



“What’s also pretty cool is knowing that these firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMT folks don their uniforms each and every day to protect us,” Davis said in his email, “and are even willing to lay their life for us to keep us safe. That’s pretty awesome.”

Following the special service, everyone was treated to a fish fry.

You can see a video and photos of the event below (courtesy of Lt. Bill Davis):