For just about as long as there’s been a Lake Bistineau, fishermen have been dropping brush tops in a favorite fishing hole to attract and hold their quarry. And the largest percentage of these locations are kept a closely guarded secret, shared only with family and best fishing buddies.

Now, thanks to the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Parks and Recreation Department and the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries, area fishermen who don’t have time or the necessary equipment to build their own attractants will be able to sink a line over structures designed to lure fish.

Monday, Feb. 25, fish attractants were deployed at 14 locations on Lake Bistineau by LDWF agents and recreation department workers. Tree tops were attached to recycled fence posts and submerged in designated areas around the lake.

Map of fish attractants on Lake Bistineau. (Courtesy photo)

Staging area for the deployment was the Bossier Parish Camp launch facility off Parish Camp Rd. Locations are marked for public identification by GPS coordinates of each site.

“This will be an ongoing project which we hope to expand to other fisheries in the parish as resources become available,” said Warren Saucier, parks and recreation director of the parish.

Saucier said Lake Bistineau has always been a popular, and productive, fishing area. Improvements at the Parish Camp launch facility have made access for sportsmen much easier than in the past.

“We’re have more plans on the drawing board that will make our camp even more attractive to sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy the lake,” Saucier said. “We’re in the process of drilling a water well and we hope to begin soon on a restroom facility complete with showers. We’ve purchased additional land adjoining the existing park and we’ll have more spaces and hookups for campers.”