Flying Heart Brewing & Pub presents Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine Festival at East Bank May 4

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub will present Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine Festival taking place in the East Bank Plaza, Bossier City Saturday, May 4, 2019.

This is the first craft beer and wine festival to be held in the newly renovated East Bank district. Local and Regional Breweries and Wineries will be providing samples to participants, along with local eateries. The event will also focus on area homebrewers who will be providing attendees with their original creations. The event will also feature musical acts throughout the day.

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub is proud to present the inaugural annual Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine festival.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. General Admission tickets are $45. VIP tickets are available for $90 and include swag bags, early entry, plus more. Each of these tickets come with a commemorative sample cup guests will use throughout the event for each brewery and winery station.