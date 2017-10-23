Flying Heart Halloween party to benefit Gingerbread House

Flying Heart Brewing will host its third annual Halloween Party from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 to benefit the Gingerbread House.

The theme for this year’s party is Rockin’ in the Graveyard. Flying Heart Brewing will be decorated for the event. Family-friendly activities include stein-holding contests and pretzel-eating contests. Flying Heart Brewing will also be holding a silent auction for five of its one-of-a-kind fire hydrant tables. The tables are branded with the Flying Heart Brewing logo. Proceeds from the sale of the tables will be donated to Gingerbread House.

“Our goal with this event is to not only assist the Gingerbread House with their yearly expenses, but to help sponsor one of the many families they provide support to for Christmas.” said Ben Pattillo, Flying Heart Brewing owner

Another goal of the event is to raise awareness of Gingerbread House’s role in the community. The non-profit organization works closely with local law enforcement, child protective services, the district attorney’s offices, and medical and mental health professionals to provide the best possible services for abused children and their families. These services are provided at no cost to the families.

“The Gingerbread House is proud to collaborate with Flying Heart Brewing,” said Sophia Herron, child life specialist at Gingerbread House, “They have been an invaluable sponsor, helping raise funds for the over 750 victims of child abuse our organization serves every year. The funds raised at this event will ensure no child is ever turned away for services at the Gingerbread House.”