Flying Heart’s Kegs and Corks festival to bring craft beer and wine culture to Bossier

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub has put together an event that will promote the local craft beer and wine culture.

Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine Festival will be held in the East Bank Plaza in Bossier City, Saturday, May 4.

This is the first craft beer and wine festival to be held in the newly renovated East Bank district will see local and regional breweries and wineries provide samples to participants.

Flying Heart has taken part in several festivals since they opened and have always wanted to host their own.

“We want this event to help grow the craft beer and wine culture in Bossier City,” said Elizabeth Pattillo, co-owner of Flying Heart Brewing and Pub. “This event will give all the merchants in the East Bank District an opportunity to showcase all the exciting changes.”

The event will also focus on area home brewers who will be providing attendees with their original creations, while local eateries will be there to provide samples for attendees. The festival will also feature musical acts throughout the day.

She said there will be beer and wine available that is outside the every day norm. And, more than 300 gallons of home brewed beer will be available to taste.

“These beers will be one-of-a-kind creations from numerous home brewers from across the region and only available on festival day,” Elizabeth said.

“Bringing a craft beer and wine festival to the East Bank District has taken a huge effort from all the Flying Heart staff. This event has been over a year in planning,” she added. “We would like to make this a yearly event we can bring to Bossier City.”

As Flying Heart has grown, from taking over the historic Fire Station No. 6 in 2015 through the redevelopment of downtown Bossier City into the East Bank District, having its own festival is all part of the “adventure.”

“Since day one, Flying Heart Brewery and Pub’s adventure has been a wonderful, stressful, exciting, and wild experience. We are lucky to have such fantastic support from this community and look forward to the future,” Elizabeth said.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. General Admission tickets are $45. VIP tickets are available for $90 and include swag bags, early entry, plus more. Each of these tickets come with a commemorative sample cup guests will use throughout the event for each brewery and winery station.