Football: Dak Prescott to host third youth camp at Haughton in June

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Haughton High star, has announced the date and time of his third annual youth football camp in Haughton.

The one-day Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Haughton High.

Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the quarterback. Each camper will receive a souvenir autograph from Dak and a team photo with Dak.

Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

The camp’s event sponsors are Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Citi, Pizza Hut, and EnergIce.

Registration and more Information are available at DakPrescottCamp.com.