Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named Rookie of the Year by two entities.

Prescott, a former Haughton star, was named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday. He was also named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, announced Friday by Pepsi and the NFL.

Prescott, who guided Haughton to a 12-1 record in 2010, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round in April. He was elevated to starter after preseason injuries to backup Kellen Moore and veteran Tony Romo.

He helped the Cowboys win 11 straight games. Dallas finished the regular season 13-3 and lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Prescott passed for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns with four interceptions in the regular season. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

For the AP award, Prescott received 28.5 votes from 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. The other 21.5 went to his teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Pepsi Rookie of the Year award was voted on by fans.

— Staff Reports