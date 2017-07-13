Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Haughton star, picked up another award Wednesday night.

The 2016 NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award at ESPN’s annual ESPYs in Las Vegas.

The ESPYs honor the top athletes and performances over the last year in sports.

Prescott helped the Cowboys go 13-3 in the regular season. The win total tied Ben Roethlisberger for most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Prescott was Haughton’s starting quarterback in 2009 and 2010. The Bucs compiled a 10-0 regular-season record his senior season. They finished 12-1, losing to eventual state champion Franklinton 49-41 in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

The other nominees for Breakout Athlete of the Year were Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and U.S. Men’s National Soccer team member Christian Pulisic.

(Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys)