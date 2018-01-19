Former lawmaker, educator Buddy Shaw dies

Former state legislator and educator Dr. B.L. “Buddy” Shaw has died. He was 84.

Shaw, a Republican, was elected to the District 37 State Senate seat in 2007, replacing Sen. Max Malone, who was term-limited. Shaw defeated fellow Republican Billy Montgomery in the general election to claim that seat. He did not seek reelection in 2011 and was replaced by Sen. Barrow Peacock.

Before become a state Senator, Shaw served as District 6 Representative in the state House from 1996 to 2004.

Shaw was a U.S. Army veteran and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, He received his doctorate from Louisiana State University.

Before serving in the Legislature, Shaw was a a teacher and principal at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. He also was elected to the Caddo Parish School Board. He was inducted into the Byrd High School Hall of Fame in 2000.