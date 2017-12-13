Former LSU Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Vince Marsala passed away overnight, current chancellor Dr. Larry Clark announced today.

Marsala was an original faculty member of LSU Shreveport. Over his career at LSUS, Vince served in many faculty, academic and administrative leadership roles. He served as Chancellor from his appointment by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Feb. 1, 1995, through his retirement on June 16, 2012.

His legacy as Chancellor will include the beautification of the campus, helping to secure a great many endowed scholarships and faculty chairs/professorships and helping the University to sustain the overall high quality of academic programs and the quality of graduates through some of the most tumultuous budget years in Louisiana history.

“Still, for many LSUS alumni, what they will most fondly remember about Vince Marsala will be Vince in the classroom as a master teacher,” Clark said in announcing the news to LSUS faculty and staff. “Vince was always proud of his faculty roots, helping to build LSU Shreveport from day one.”

