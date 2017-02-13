Former Parkway star quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday on Twitter that he is transferring from LSU after three seasons.

Harris’ Twitter statement: “After consulting with (LSU head) Coach O (Orgeron) I’ve decided the best decision for me and my future is to transfer away from LSU. Coach O has given me a FULL release. I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education & playing career next season. To my teammates who I’ve shared a bond with it’s been fun & special, I look forward to cheering you guys on next season. Lastly, I’d like to thank anyone who has impacted me over the last three years I’m forever grateful and can’t thank you enough.”

Harris led Parkway to a 13-1 record and the Class 5A state championship game in 2013.

After enrolling at LSU for the 2014 spring semester, he played in nine games and started one as a freshman, passing for 452 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 159 yards and three TDs.

Harris started all 12 games in 2015, helping LSU go 9-3.

He completed 149-of-277 passes for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and four TDs.

Expectations were high for Harris and the Tigers entering the 2016 season.

LSU was ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, but the Tigers lost to Wisconsin 16-14 in the season opener at Lambeau Field. Harris threw a late interception as the Tigers were trying to get into field goal range.

In the second game, then-LSU head coach Les Miles replaced Harris with Danny Etling after just two series. The Tigers went on to win 34-13.

Etling started every game after that as LSU went 8-4. Miles was fired a day after the Tigers lost to Auburn 18-13 and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Orgeron had the interim tag removed in late November.

