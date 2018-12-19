Former substitute teacher arrested for having sex with teenager

A Bossier City man has been arrested for having sexual relations with a teenager on multiple occasions.

Ty’re Venious, 21, of the 2200 block of Shed Road, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Venious admitted to Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives of having the sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male on four separate occasions from August to October 2018.

Venious has served as a substitute teacher at various schools in Bossier Parish this school year, and he also volunteered in the band program at Bossier High School.

He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Tuesday afternoon; bond is pending. Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.