Save A Life

An investigation by the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit into several recent vehicle burglaries and a related auto theft has resulted in the arrests of four suspects on criminal charges.

The crimes occurred over the past few weeks in south Bossier City including the Golden Meadows and Savannah Place neighborhoods.  

The suspects targeted vehicles that were left unlocked and took several firearms along with money. The vehicle that was stolen was also unlocked with the keys left inside.

The four suspects arrested are:

  • Terrance Rasion Washington, 17, of Shreveport – aggravated burglary, simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Malik Montrez Taylor, 17, of Bossier City – aggravated burglary, simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Dennis Javon Taylor, 17, of Bossier City – illegal possession of stolen things and accessory after the fact.
  • Quionte Dejun Willis, 18, of Shreveport – illegal possession of stolen things.

Detectives say their investigation into the burglaries remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Detectives also reminder residents that while there’s no fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries, you can make yourself less likely to become a victim by following these tips:

  • Lock your vehicle and take the keys. 
  • Hide valuables from sight, or, even better, remove the items from your vehicle.
  • If possible park in non-secluded, well lighted areas.
  • Notify police of any suspicious people or activities in your neighborhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Yeah we were pretty glad to see they finally got caught. Unfortunately, this isn’t all of them in this area. Lot of sleep lost over all this. Hope this puts an end to it

What kills me about ppl is acting like they’ve never been in trouble as a kid on here acting all holy then thy. We all have broken the law some got caught and others was fortunate not to but we all have hidden skeletons in our closet . Sweep around your own front door before you try to sweep around mine thanks.

What kills me about ppl is acting like they’ve never been in trouble as a kid on here acting all holy then thy. We all have broken the law some got caught and others was fortunate not to but we all have hidden skeletons in our closet . Sweep around your own front door before you try to sweep around mine thanks.

I think the parents should suffer some of the consequences if their child is caught doing things like this…they always say they will stand beside them, but that’s still not motivation enough to really teach them, guide them, and know what the kid is doing and who he/she is with…but if they had more skin in the game, I think they would instill a more solid foundation, and this would happen less…

You wouldn’t be saying this if this was your kids. You sound real ignorant good upstanding citizens would be going to jail everyday if we as parents have to be held accountable for what 18 & 19 yrs old children do . Ppl do work you know and you not going to sit on here and tell me you around your teenagers 24 hours a day. If we sit at home and draw welfare it’s something said but I work hard and you still got something to say…
Can’t win for losing

Don’t worry about the foundation of mine. Look at the children that parents sent them to a prestigious college and it’s 11 white kids ( parents Dr’s & lawyers) is responsible for the death of another so do they need to be held accountable? My point exactly

Did not say jail time…but fines, community service, heck yeah…don’t deflect, judging by your comments throughout this thread you are related to one…don’t make it about race or privilege, don’t care about either…just do your job as a parent and produce a functioning member of society

Over 26 comments on the children but check out how many up above ☝☝.she stole from everybody in Bossier including me. The children’s bond
$ 60,000 but check out her bond. Point made

I have been broken into twice we work so hard for what we have can’t stand a thief no reason for it no justification for it PERIOD Great job by Are Bossier City Police Dept

Nobody is trying to justify what MY CHILD have done Idk about the other parents but I don’t condone anything that he has done wrong and I don’t care what color you are. Why is this case in such an uproar when we have a grown woman and upstanding citizen who robbed the whole Bossier city tax payers of 90,000 but what they do a few coins, phone maybe petty stuff but look at them babies bond then look at her bond…. says a lot 🤔🤔🤔

Not necessarily. They broke into cars in our whole neighborhood. They stopped at our house because they left all their flashlights and “dog treats” in Kris’ truck. His was locked. They were breaking in

Then BLACK ppl get and go they not gonna take the time out to tear up posters sounds like somebody have something against you personally and if u didn’t reach out and touch them then stop putting the blame on them

Then BLACK ppl get and go they not gonna take the time out to tear up posters sounds like somebody have something against you personally and if u didn’t reach out and touch them then stop putting the blame on them

And that matters why? I don’t want mine broken into. These thieves have been all over Broadmoor; two of them are from Shreveport. Regardless, do I need a reason to want criminals in jail rather than free to continue stealing?

Uh, to serve their sentence for breaking the law?!? I’m sure you know there are laws against theft? Maybe they’ll learn not to steal when they get out. They’re lucky they weren’t shot and killed by a homeowner protecting their property. Keep the rapists and murderers too.

Uh, to serve their sentence for breaking the law?!? I’m sure you know there are laws against theft? Maybe they’ll learn not to steal when they get out. They’re lucky they weren’t shot and killed by a homeowner protecting their property. Keep the rapists and murderers too.

Not lying Denise; read the article: 2 from Shreveport. Didn’t say he was robbing in Broadmoor, you just questioned why I’m allowed to have an opinion.

Not lying Denise; read the article: 2 from Shreveport. Didn’t say he was robbing in Broadmoor, you just questioned why I’m allowed to have an opinion.

Yes, I’m very surprised of mine because I didn’t raise him to steal or be a thief ,I taught him that he must work for what he’s wants & and to be a good upstanding citizen. I don’t condone anything that he has done and to whomever he has violated I do apologize sincerely for his actions but at the end of the day I’m very disappointed in him, but I still love him with all my heart and maybe just maybe this will be a learning lesson for him & inspite of what anyone says about my child is understandable but I will be by his side regardless of what he’s done he still has a chance on life and just because you all don’t think so makes any difference to me. This battle is my child & the Lord not yours.

Denise, I don’t know you but sometimes good kids are pulled by peer pressure into the wrong direction. I hope for your sake and your son’s, that he will learn a valuable lesson and make better choices.

Yes ma’am Maggie Small you are so right I’m his grandmother (Quionte willis) he has done a terrible thing he was supposed to be going in the military and right now I’m so hurt for his choices and decisions he has made. If I could bond him out I wouldn’t cause he have to learn from this, I want him to suffer for a little bit cause what he’s done is totally wrong and he have to realize that you just can’t go around vandalizing other people property that they work so hard for, then he didn’t even have to do what he did cause I give him everything that he can possibly think of including love, but now I have to show tough love. Sad.com

They have not been convicted yet so it’s probably not legally advisable to go around Facebook declaring them guilty or whatever… ☕🐸
but also wtf Susan stop being racist…