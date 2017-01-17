The qualifying for the March 25 election ended over the weekend with several races impacting Bossier Parish.

Voters will decide on the following positions for Bossier Parish:

State representative District 8

Police Juror District 11

Bossier City mayor and seven Bossier City councilmen

Constable in Justice of the Peace District 1

Plain Dealing alderman

Four candidates have qualified for the special election to replace Mike Johnson in Louisiana House District 8.

Johnson, vacated the seat after he was elected to Congress last month.

Michael “Duke” Lowrie, Robbie Gatti Jr., Raymond Crews, and Patrick Harrington will all vie for the seat.

Lowrie, Gatti, and Crews are Bossier City Republicans; Harrington is a Republican from Benton.

A runoff, if needed, is scheduled for April 29.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Johnson’s term, which runs through 2019.

In the special election to fill the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 11 seat, Tom Salzer was the only candidate to qualify.

The seat was left vacant by the death of longtime Juror Wayne Hammack last November.

Salzer was appointed as interim by the jury shortly thereafter.

He will serve out the remainder of Hammack’s term, which runs through 2019.

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker drew no opponents, which means he will serve a historic fourth term. By the end of the upcoming term, he will tie former mayor George Dement as the longest serving Bossier City mayor.

The only contested City of Bossier City Council race is in District 1 where incumbent Scott Irwin is opposed by former Bossier Parish School Board member Lindell Webb. Both are Republicans.

Bossier City’s two councilman-at-large members, Tim Larkin and David Montgomery, drew no opponents. Neither did District 2’s Jeff Darby, District 3’s Don “Bubba” Williams, District 4,’s Jeff Free, or District 5’s or Tommy Harvey.

In the election for District 1 for Constable, it comes down to E.T. “Scooter” Rushing and Robert Wright.

The race for Plain Dealing District 2 Alderman will see Emily Jennings, a Democrat, running against Steve Rutledge, a Republican.