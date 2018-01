A Brighter Smile Dental Care is offering a free cleaning, filling or extraction for the first 100 patients from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Drs. Michael Wiesner, Thuy Wiesner and Matt Hollis will se patients as part of the fifth annual Dentistry from the Heart event.

For more information, contact Joelle Moorman at (318) 688-9330.