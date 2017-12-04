Free skin cancer screenings set Dec. 11 at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. While it is the most common type of cancer to be diagnosed, skin cancer is also the easiest to cure, but early detection is important to treating skin cancer effectively. On Dec. 11, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center will host free face, scalp and neck skin cancer screenings.

Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, located at 1501 Kings Highway.

Dr. Paige E. Bundrick, Assistant Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at LSU Health Shreveport, specializes in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, which includes skin cancer resection and reconstruction.

“Even a small skin cancer on the face can lead to life-changing scarring and destruction, particularly if they involve delicate areas like the eyelids, nose and lips,” Bundrick said. “Early detection is critical to allow a facial plastic reconstructive surgeon to treat these lesions with surgical techniques to restore functionality in cosmetically pleasing ways.”

If you have a lump, bump, skin discoloration or scaly areas of the skin in these areas that has failed to improve, making an appointment is encouraged.

Feist-Weiller Cancer Center has been providing free cancer screenings since 1999 through the Partners in Wellness (PIW) cancer screening program.

For more information or to make a screening appointment, please call Feist-Weiller at (318) 675-6262. Walk-ins will be welcome.