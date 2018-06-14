About an hour ago, a story was posted on both our BPT website and Facebook Page “Stonebridge Subdivision buys golf course, plans upgrades.” This story was posted in error on our part as it pertains to a Golf Club at Stonebridge in Gretna (New Orleans), Louisiana, not the Golf Club at Stonebridge in Bossier City.

We apologize for any confusion we may have caused by temporarily posting this story. All posts pertaining to this story have been removed from both the Bossier Press-Tribune website and BPT Facebook Page.

Our news team is working on an updated story regarding Stonebridge in Bossier City which will be published soon.

Again, please accept our apologies.

Randy Brown, Publisher

Bossier Press Tribune