Home News Local Gallery: Defenders of Liberty Air Show (Part 1) Photo by Chris Reich NewsLocal Gallery: Defenders of Liberty Air Show (Part 1) May 10, 2017 169 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photos courtesy of Chris Reich/Special to the Press-Tribune 1 of 40 Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich Photo by Chris Reich RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bossier Parish storing sandbags…just in case Gallery: Defenders of Liberty Air Show (Part 2) Solving parish subdivision parking woes STAY CONNECTED9,817FansLike3,106FollowersFollow