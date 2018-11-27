Gallery: East Bank Shop Small Market

The new East Bank Market hosted its first event in the district with a Shop Small Market Saturday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the East Bank Plaza, 665 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.

The East Bank Shop Small Market is scheduled for Saturday, More than 50 local small businesses will showcase their wares for this one day special event, including market goods, food trucks, kids activities, live music, free swag, and more.

See photos of the event below (all photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune):