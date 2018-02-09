From the Bossier City Fire Department:

Bossier City police and fire department personnel responded to the scene of a gas leak in the 3400 block of Industrial Drive Thursday afternoon.

A construction crew working in the area accidentally ruptured a gas main that runs along the south side of Industrial Drive. The incident happened just after 2 pm.

Centerpoint Energy personnel quickly responded to the scene to begin the process of stopping the leak. Industrial Drive was closed to vehicle traffic from Old Minden Rd. to a point just east of the gas leak while crews worked to cap the leak. Persons at a few businesses in the immediate area were asked to seek shelter as a precaution until the situation was remedied.

The gas leak was capped and the roadway reopened slightly before 4:30pm Thursday afternoon.

Photo Courtesy of the Bossier City Fire Department: