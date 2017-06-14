Motorists traveling on Highway 3 are asked to take extra precaution while traveling this afternoon.

A broken gas main on Highway 3 miles north of Highway 160 has traffic being diverted to Old Plain Dealing Road.

Work crews struck the gas main while repairing a busted water line near the highway.

If you are traveling north on Hwy. 3 from Benton expect to be detoured onto Hwy. 160, to continue your commute onto Old Plain Dealing Road. All southbound traffic will be detoured onto Old Plain Dealing Road in Plain Dealing.

Hazmat crews are on the scene and are working to repair the gas main as quickly as possible. No residents have been evacuated at this time.