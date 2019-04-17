Gatti bill supports Bossier City family, holds impaired drivers accountable

A bill by Bossier City’s State Senator Ryan Gatti passed committee Tuesday that would help hold impaired offenders accountable in auto accidents.

Senate Bill 138 by Gatti, R-Bossier City, was approved by the Senate Judiciary C Committee in Baton Rouge. The bill would require blood tests for any accident in which there is a severe injury on the scene. Currently, police only do blood tests when there is a fatality.

Ryan Gatti and Team Katie Bug at the State Capitol Tuesday. (Courtesy of Ryan Gatti)

Gatti proposed the bill after the death of Katie Grantham. On Nov. 19, 2017, when the 4-year-old was riding in her mother’s vehicle and was struck at the intersection of Kingston and Benton Roads. She died a week later as a result of the crash.

Her mother Morgan Grantham believes the man who caused the accident was impaired. He eventually pleaded guilty to running a red light, was convicted for a traffic misdemeanor and sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Morgan and her husband, Kirk, were joined at the Capitol by more than 20 supporters — known as “Team Katie Bug” — where Morgan gave testimony to the bill.

Gatti’s bill is also boosted by a proposed bill in the House from State Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, that would require the same steps regarding blood draws following a serious injury in an auto accident. You can read about Crews’ bill here.