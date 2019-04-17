GBT visits Bossier City area schools to talk financial literacy

GBT Staff visited Schools across four parishes in north Louisiana last week to teach financial literacy in the classroom for National Teach Children to Save Day.

Schools visited Friday, April 12 included: Central, Jones, Richardson, Doyline, Webster Homeschool Co-Op, Glenbrook, Lagniappe Montessori, Crawford Elementary, Gibsland Coleman, Claiborne Academy, Homer Elementary, WT Lewis and Meadowview.

Students were given lessons on the importance of saving their hard-earned money, giving and how to spend wisely.

The best financial lessons for kids are part of everyday experience,” said Jennifer Spurlock, marketing coordinator for Gibsland Bank & Trust.

She advised parents to look for opportunities to talk about money, read books aloud and play games that center around spending money wisely.

“Be open and honest when you discuss your financial experiences – good or bad,” she said via an email release. “How soon is too soon to talk to your kids or grandkids about money? If they are old enough to ask for a toy or a bike, they are old enough to start learning financial lessons that will last a lifetime.”

GBT provided some examples of teachable moments to help parents get started: