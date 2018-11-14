Get Your Jingle On: Holiday Trail of Lights kick off starts festive events

Get Your Jingle On: Holiday Trail of Lights kick off starts festive...

Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is celebrating a quarter century of brining joy to locals and visitors to the area with a slew of events.

Representatives of cites located along the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights held a news conference Friday, Nov. 9, at Bossier City’s Bass Pro Shop in Santa’s Wonderland, giving a sneak peek at all of the fun and exciting events that are coming to the community for the Holiday Season.

From November to December, families can experience parades, fireworks shows, holiday exhibits, shopping excursions, and entertainment in any of the eight cities along the the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights.

Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, said, “This is the 25th anniversary year of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, so we wanted to shake things up a bit. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is a unique partnership between eight Louisiana cities that work together to promote economic development through tourism during the months of November and December.”

Some of the most exciting holiday events coming up in Shreveport-Bossier include: Shreveport’s Spirit of the Season Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Christmas in Roseland, which opens Nov. 23 and runs until Dec. 23; Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival, Saturday, Nov. 24; Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival, Saturday, Dec. 1; and Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 27.

There is also a number of new holiday events taking place for the first time this year in Shreveport/Bossier.

These include the Red River Express Boat Ride being offered by Shreveport Aquarium beginning on Dec. 2 and the James Burton Christmas Concert at Margaritaville in Bossier on Dec. 8.

The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights began in 1992 and consists of Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Monroe-West Monroe, Natchitoches and Alexandria/Pineville. Each city is within an hour’s drive of the next when traveling on I-20 and I-49.

“The Holiday Trail of Lights is such a fantastic effort amongst multiple cities in Louisiana. I’m really happy to get with them and to promote all of our Holiday events along the Holiday Trail of Lights,” said Aly Velasquez, marketing associate for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

The Minden holiday experience includes fireworks, parades, Christmas concerts, and more than a hundred life-size Nutcrackers. The Christmas-themed festival features German food, beer exhibitions, and children’s activities.

Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights, a six-week-long holiday celebration, lets visitors enjoy live music, food, and activities along the downtown riverbank, shopping along brick-paved Front Street, a candlelight holiday home tour, the annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival parade, and weekly firework shows over Cane River Lake.

Monroe features two parades, unique shopping, a spectacular fireworks display, festive ballet performances, and more. Don’t miss the light displays on Antique Alley and throughout Downtown Monroe and West Monroe, as well as Christmas at the Biedenharn and Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

In the Alexandria/Pineville area, where sparkling lights, community parades and appearances by Santa Claus. Visitors can enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas, and experience the Alexandria Historic Garden District Tour of Homes during the annual Alexandria/Pineville 12 Nights of Christmas.

To find out about upcoming holiday events in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.SBFunGuide.com, where new events are being added each day, or you can visit www.HolidayTrailofLights.com.