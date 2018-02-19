Girl Scouts celebrate entrepreneurial spirit with National Cookie Weekend

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will join other Girl Scout councils across the United States Feb. 23–25 to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018.

This celebration rings in a new century of fun, learning, and excitement that selling cookies has powered for girls over the past 101 years. The weekend will highlight some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs from Louisiana and GSLPG, as well as the positive change that cookie earnings make possible in local communities. One hundred percent of the net revenue girls raise through cookie sales funds local Girl Scout council and troop programs and community projects, so customers who purchase cookies are making an important investment in their community and supporting fun and formative leadership experiences for girls.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each amazing young G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) not only sells delicious cookies but also builds life skills, such as goal setting, people skills, and business ethics — all essential to 21st century leadership. And the more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, like camping and traveling. Girls set goals to decide how they want to invest the funds they earn from their sales. From creating and placing Little Free Libraries, to donating books and art supplies to their local Shriner’s Hospital, and even providing aid for flood and disaster relief, Girl Scouts are doing amazing things made possible by each and every cookie sale.

“Girls really take the lead during Girl Scout Cookie season, and especially during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend,” said GSLPG CEO Rachel Broussard. “They’ve set their goals, they’ve made a plan, they’ve honed their people skills, business savvy, and financial acumen and they are ready to make a splash in their communities this weekend. And this is only the beginning of what these girls will do this year. They will take everything they’ve learned and earned during this cookie season and invest it right back into their communities through service projects and by enriching girls’ leadership opportunities through GSLPG programming.”

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend offers enterprising girls a chance to show off their cookie-selling skills by participating in booth, door-to-door, and digital sales throughout the country. During this year’s cookie weekend, hungry customers will be able to get their hands on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, like Samoas and Thin Mints, as well as the popular Girl Scout S’mores. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.