Since 2014, Give For Good has raised more than $6.3 million for North Louisiana nonprofit organizations. The event is a 24-hour online fundraising challenge that encourages community members to support their favorite groups and possibly find new causes that they care about. Next year’s Give For Good will take place on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Not only does the event provide a one-stop shop for donors, it provides organizations with the chance to earn bonus funds through the Lagniappe Fund and additional prizes throughout the day. The Lagniappe Fund, which totaled nearly a quarter million dollars in 2017, is divided up among the organizations based on the percentage of the total funds they raised during Give For Good. There are also more than $25,000 in prizes up for grabs. Although the online challenge sparks friendly competition among the organizations, our community ends up being the real winner at the end of the day.

So who is eligible to participate? Organizations must be a 501(c)(3) public charity and have received a ruling letter from the IRS stating the entity is a qualified recipient of tax-deductible gifts. Nonprofits also must be located in or provide direct services in North Louisiana. The registration form, along with a complete list of eligibility and participation requirements, can be found at giveforgoodnla.org.

Nonprofits have until Jan. 19 to register for Give For Good 2018. Please contact The Community Foundation with questions at giveforgood@cfnla.org or (318) 221-0582. More information can also be found at giveforgoodnla.org.

The Community Foundation’s mission is to strengthen communities through philanthropy. By bringing together fund donors, their financial advisors and nonprofit agencies, the Foundation is a powerful catalyst for building charitable giving and effecting positive change in our area. Through the generosity and vision of our family of donors, both past and present, the Foundation has granted more than $74 million to vital nonprofit organizations since our inception.

For more information about The Community Foundation, visit www.cfnla.org.