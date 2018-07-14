Cope Middle School student Ethan Dial won the 12-13 age-group in the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur tournament at East Ridge Country Club.

Dial and Joshua Achord of Abita Springs both shot 35 on nine holes in the first round Wednesday. Because of severe weather, the second round was cancelled. Dial won the title with a par on the second hole of a playoff on Friday.

Benton’s Noah McWilliams finished tied for eighth.

Players in the championship flight played 36 holes on Friday after Thursday’s play was cancelled.

Bossier City’s Eli Hill finished tied for 12th. He rebounded from a 9-over 80 in the second round with a 1-over 72 in the third. Hill shot a 74 in Wednesday’s first round and finished at 13-over.

Bossier City’s Carter Jurkovich finished 14th. Like Hill, he shot an 80 in the second round and then followed that with a 72 in the third. Jurkovich shot a 76 in the first round and finished at 15 over.

Baton Rouge’s B.J. Rogillio, 16, won the championship flight at 3-under par (66-74-70). Rogillio, who tied for second last year, finished one stroke ahead of 2017 champion Nicholas Arcement of Thibodaux.

Arcement was seven strokes behind Rogillio after shooting a 73 in the first round. He rallied with a 68 in the second and 70 in the third.

West Monroe’s Joey Kirkland was third with a 1 over. Shreveport’s Jake Marler and Scott’s Matt Weber tied for fourth, one stroke back.

