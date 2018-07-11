Bossier Parish is well-represented in the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur which started Wednesday at East Ridge Country Club.

Play in the first round was suspended at 11:33 a.m. due to lightning, according to the LGA website. The 54-hole event runs through Friday.

Eight players from Bossier City are competing — Eli Hill, Donovan Cooksey, Carter Jurkovich, Ricky Blair, Zach Johnson, Drew Bennett, Braeden Bell and Ethan Dial.

Benton residents Gray Deason, Noah McWilliams and Ryan Steed are also in the field.

Thibodaux’s Nicholas Arcement is back to defend his title.

He won by one stroke over West Monroe’s Joey Kirkland and Baton Rouge’s B.J. Rogillio at Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington.

Both are in this year’s field.

Jurkovich was the top finisher from Bossier Parish in 2017. He tied for 21st.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com