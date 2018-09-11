Golf: Shreveport All-Stars win regional to advance to PGA Jr. League Championship

The Shreveport All-Stars captured the PGA Jr. League Regional presented by National Car Rental at Olive Branch Country Club in Olive Branch, Miss., over the weekend.
The team advances to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nov. 16-19.
The Shreveport All-Stars went 3-0 in the event, defeating the Kentucky PGA Jr. Section runner-up team 10-2, the Kentucky champion Derby City All-Stars 7.5-4.5 and the Tennessee champion Tri-Cities All-Stars 9.5-2.5.
The Shreveport All-Stars finished with 27 points. Tri-Cities was second with 15.5.
Three members of the team are Bossier Parish residents — Eli Hill (Bossier City), Ethan Dial (Bossier City) and Noah McWilliams (Benton).
Shreveport All-Stars
Captain: Shaun Webb, PGA
Coach: Adam Young
Nicholas Wright, 13 – Shreveport
Eli Hill, 14 – Bossier City
Jack Parsons, 13 – Shreveport
Phillip Snyder, 13 – Shreveport
Duke Bowen, 13 – Shreveport
Ethan Dial, 13 – Bossier City
Bennett Wicker, 13 – Shreveport
Noah McWilliams, 13 – Benton
Grant Regan, 12 – Shreveport
Maxwell McDonald, 13 – Shreveport
— Staff Reports