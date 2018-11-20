Golf: Team Louisiana fourth in PGA Jr. League Championship

Team Louisiana, which featured three players from Bossier Parish, finished fourth in the PGA Jr. League Championship which concluded Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Louisiana finished runner-up in the six-team Ryder Division standings after going 3-2-1 in divisional play. California won the division with a 6-0 record.

Louisiana lost to Texas (Montgomery) in the third-place match Monday 8 1/2 to 3/12. California defeated Wanamaker Division champion Minnesota (Blaine) 7 1/2 to 4 1/2 for the title.

In addition to the ones above, teams from Virginia, Ohio, Washington, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Delaware and Arkansas competed. They qualified by winning regional events.

The three Bossier Parish players on Team Louisiana were Eli Hill (Bossier City), Ethan Dial (Bossier City) and Noah McWilliams (Benton).

The other members of the team were all from Shreveport — Nicholas Wright, Jack Parsons, Brown Snyder, Duke Bowen, Bennett Wicker, Grant Regan and Maxwell McDonald.

The players represented David Toms Golf Academy, East Ridge Country Club and Southern Trace Country Club. The captain was Shawn Webb and the coach Adam Young, both of David Toms Golf Academy.