Goodwill announces job fair, board members

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Inc. will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Northwest Louisiana Technical College, 2010 N. Market St, Shreveport. About 15 employers will be represented.

Goodwill also has announced the appointment of seven new members of its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2018-2019.

Joining the Board of Directors are Charley Kingery, Alywin Holmon, Ginger Hartman, Victoria Cunningham, Kendall Demouchet, R.J. Johnson and Gahagan Pugh. “Our new board members are a diverse and talented group. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen the North Louisiana community. ”, David Tinkis, president and CEO.

The Goodwill Board of Directors elected the following members as Board Officers for 2018-2019: Charles Coleman – Board Chair, Gloria Washingtion – Vice-Chair, Kevin McCrary – Board Treasurer, Marisa Roberson – Board Secretary and Carolyn Tillman – Past Chair.

The slate of board members for 2018-2019 is listed below.