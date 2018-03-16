Goodwill offers spring cleaning tips

It’s an annual rite of spring. As warmer weather arrives, most Americans will take time to declutter and spruce up their homes. A 2017 poll by Sparefoot, a self-storage industry news site, found that 78 percent of Americans plan to do some spring cleaning, spending an average of four days on the process. And more than half of all Americans (57 percent) will shop for new spring clothing, according to a 2016 poll by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

As you reorganize your closets and refresh your wardrobe, give people in your local community a fresh start by shopping at and donating to Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana.

“Spring is a time to refresh and renew. But you can’t have anything new and useful and beautiful come into your life if you don’t have room for it,” said Lorie Marrero, bestselling author of The Clutter Diet and The Home Office Handbook. “I love donating my clothing and household goods to Goodwill because I know that, not only is the person purchasing that item going to enjoy it, but the revenue is going directly to create opportunities for someone in my community—my own neighbors—to find jobs.”

Goodwill’s network of 162 independent, community-based organizations provide job placement and training services, career counseling, financial education and mentoring programs in their local communities. Goodwill organizations help people with disabilities and disadvantages, veterans and military families, youth and young adults, older workers, and others facing challenges to finding employment.

As the spring cleaning season arrives, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana has these seven suggestions for shopping and donating to make a positive impact in your local area.

TIPS

1. CLEAN AND ORGANIZE

Clear out your basement, attic, garage and closets. Find storage bins, baskets and boxes to help you get organized. Challenge everyone in your family to find ten items to donate.

2. COLLECT

Visit Goodwill to collect books for summer reading, or vintage vinyl records for the perfect spring soundtrack. Need some motivation for spring cleaning? After every song on your playlist, move to another area of the room.

3. DECORATE

Make your home dazzle with art and family pictures. Stop by Goodwill for frames, art and flower vases. Celebrate change in your community when you donate or shop.

4. PLAY

Goodwill is your spring sports center. Look for basketballs, baseball mitts, tennis rackets and golf clubs. Be a game changer in your community by shopping at Goodwill.

5. FIND

Find trend-setting prints and patterns at Goodwill this spring. Look for stripes, plaids and polka dots, or floral and tribal motifs. Throw a twist in your style with an asymmetrical, crisscross or square neckline.

6. RAINY DAY

Build your spring wet-weather wardrobe at Goodwill with stylish slickers, high-gloss galoshes and awesome umbrellas. Or ride out the downpours indoors, curled up with a classic book or DVD found at Goodwill.

7. DONATE

Make it your business to give someone else a fresh start. Share your success by donating your professional work wear to Goodwill.

Visit http://www.goodwill.org/spring-cleaning for more spring cleaning and fashion tips.