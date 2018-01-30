Goodwill offers tips to get organized

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is helping people realize their organizational goals by reminding them that there’s still time to sort and donate.

“January is officially ‘Get Organized month,’ and while there’s only a few days left in the month, Goodwill wants to distribute these tips and tricks to organize as there is no bad time to do this for your home,” said David Tinkis of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Tinkis said that after organizing, people can fill up a few bags or boxes and donate to Goodwill. “The revenue generated through the sales of these donations helps to fund our programs that help people in our community that have barriers to employment secure and keep a job.”

Goodwill provided these organizational tips and encourages the community to donate in support of the various workforce development programs it provides throughout North Louisiana.

1. Start Small: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of organizing your whole home, try tackling the room or area where clutter is causing the biggest challenge. Is the garage too full for the car to fit in? Does closet clutter make mornings a hassle? Having trouble finding space for your holiday gifts? Attack those areas first. You might feel so inspired by your small decluttering victories that you expand your GO efforts to the rest of the house.

2. Sort and Inspect: Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is happy to accept furniture, gently used clothing and household items. Visit www.goodwillnla.org for specifics on what Goodwill does and does not accept, as well as donation home pick up guidelines.

3. Head to Goodwill: Visit www.goodwillnla.org to find your nearest retail store and donation site. Residents can also schedule a pickup for furniture and larger donation items by calling 318.869.2571.