Gov. Edwards comments on Louisiana’s personal income growth

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s personal income growth has hit a record high, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.



Following news that the state’s personal income growth hit a record of 3.8 percent for 2018 and 4.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement.

“As a strong sign of growth in our state, Louisiana personal incomes have hit a record high of $215 billion, a growth of 3.8 percent in 2018,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have more people working in Louisiana, we’ve seen 12 straight months of job growth and have our highest GDP on record. We’ve balanced our state budget, and we’re bringing in economic wins across the state.”

“For two consecutive quarters in 2018, we had some of the highest growth in the nation despite the damaging effects of tariffs on our farmers and the still rebounding energy sector, which are both critical to our economy. While we continue finding new and innovative ways to bring more jobs to the state every day, we are energized that our efforts are paying dividends and determined to keep pushing for more progress,” Edwards added,