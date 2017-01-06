BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the announcement that Louisiana will receive more than $3 million in supplemental funding following the severe storms and flooding of 2016.

The National Dislocated Worker Grant will be awarded to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) and will be used to employ approximately 275 displaced workers to help in the continuing disaster clean-up effort.

“These additional federal dollars could not have come at a more critical time and our state is grateful for the assistance,” said Gov. Edwards. “This award is also a testament to the leadership and staff of the LWC who are dedicated to helping our people find employment as they recover from these crippling disasters. We know that Louisianans have a resilient spirit and with the resources in place to continue the recovery process, there is no doubt that we are going to come back stronger than before. This grant ensures that the hard work of rebuilding will not stop.”

The $3,252,150 supplemental grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Labor, will allow for the continuation of disaster relief employment for the April storm event, as well as for the severe storms and flooding that occurred in August 2016. A $1,000,000 portion of the grant was initially released shortly after the storms. Coupled with this latest amount, the total funds awarded for this project comes to $4,252,150.

“Louisiana citizens who were hit hardest by the flooding and severe storms now have access to temporary employment to not only help them make ends meet and support their families, but to also improve their communities in a meaningful way,” said LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie. “We look forward to working with our valued employer partners to put as many affected Louisianans to work as this new funding allows.”

The 37 parishes where the clean-up and recovery work will continue include: Acadia, Ascension, Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Lafayette, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Richland, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Webster, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn.

Background: Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events which cause significant job losses. The grants generally provide resources to states and local workforce investment boards to reemploy laid-off workers quickly by offering training to increase occupational skills.