Gov. John Bel Edwards cut the ribbon to open the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center at the National Cyber Research Park.

“It is a great day to be here with you,” Edwards said. “Education is synonymous with opportunity. It truly always has been, but it never has been more the case than it is today. Ensuring that more people are successful is critically important.”

The Academic Success Center features a Cyber Training Center designed to promote education, research, training and discovery in a broad range of cyber technologies, techniques and procedures. The goal is to prepare students, veterans and active-duty military for four-year degrees and career advancement. It is a partnership between La Tech, Bossier Parrish Community College, the Cyber Innovation Center and CSRA.

The center was made possible, in part, by at $1 million gift from the American Electric Power Foundation and Nick Akins, president, chairman and CEO of AEP and a Tech alumnus.

“This newest reality for Tech and Shreveport-Bossier will not only increase opportunities for students to pursue cyber careers and strengthen the future workforce, but it also builds upon a public-private partnership that is critical to the region’s future growth,” Akins said in a news release.

The building that houses the Academic Success Centered is shared with BPCC. Edwards also cut the ribbon to dedicated three parking spaces at BPCC for combat veterans.