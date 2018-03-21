BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the release of the Capital Outlay Bill, HB 2, to fund construction projects across the state of Louisiana.

With limited funding available due to the looming fiscal cliff, the Edwards’ Administration is seeking to fund smaller projects that have been in the program for years using surplus state funds, rather than the more costly, traditional approach of bonding the projects for 20 years.

“With the fiscal cliff looming and the fact that the legislature was unable to replace the expiring revenue, we find ourselves continuing to look for innovative, fiscally responsible ways to fund construction projects our state needs with limited dollars,” said Gov. Edwards. “As we continue to build consensus around a plan that will replace the revenue the state requires, it is my hope that we can improve this bill throughout the legislative process and invest more in the needs of our state.

“As with all previous years, we are looking to fund projects around the state that get the best return on our investment. I know we can do better for the people of Louisiana, and I hope we can come to an agreement on a solution to avoid the cliff sooner, rather than later, so we can prioritize the improvement our infrastructure and adequately maintain our current assets.”

The complete text of the bill is available here.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FACT SHEET

The Capital Outlay bill contains no new projects. However, new funding was added for projects currently in the bill. In some instances, projects that relied on a combination of state and non-state funds were granted Priority 1 (P1) funding so as not to jeopardize the non-state match.