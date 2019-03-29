Gov. Edwards says AG’s support for Pre-Existing Condition fix ‘Ironic’

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on discussed legislation supported by Attorney General Jeff Landry to address a problem that Landry has caused by involving Louisiana in a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which hundreds of thousands of Louisianans rely on for health care coverage.

“It’s ironic that the Attorney General wants to try and take credit for fixing a problem that he himself caused by involving the state in a lawsuit that eliminates protections for people with pre-existing conditions, without having a plan in place or consulting with anyone before doing so. Let’s be clear: Jeff Landry endangered the health coverage of almost 850,000 people in Louisiana with pre-existing conditions because he was more concerned with politics than with real people,” said Gov. Edwards. “This bill is very similar to legislation I requested that was filed this week by Representative Chad Brown to make sure that insurance companies cannot discriminate against Louisianans based on their health status. I have always said the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but that the protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions are critically important.”

Click here to view HB 237 which the Governor asked Representative Chad Brown to file. The bill includes the following provisions: