The groundbreaking for the new Holmes Honda auto dealership in Bossier City is scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Innovation Drive off Swan Lake and I-220.

Holmes Auto Group, a major auto dealer group in Shreveport since 1937 is now expanding its dealerships to the growing Bossier City Market. Holmes opened the Shreveport Holmes Honda dealership in 1970. Holmes Auto Group represents the Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Jaguar and Honda auto manufacturers in the Shreveport Bossier market.

The new dealership will be positioned on 5.2 acres and will be 34,665 square feet in size.

“We look forward to opening the new Holmes Honda of Bossier City dealership to better serve our customers,” stated Keith Hightower, vice-president of Holmes Auto Group. “With the City and Parish growing so rapidly, you follow the growth to make it convenient for your customers to visit.”

Hightower projects that Holmes Honda will initially employ 50 people.

“The new dealership is the latest prototype Honda has available,” said Ben Bledsoe, designers and architects on the project. “We are excited to work with Holmes Auto Group on yet another dealership and look forward to continued success for Holmes Honda.”

The general contractor on the new dealership is Brown Builders Inc of Bossier City. Brown Builders is one of the largest commercial general contractors in Louisiana and is a Woman – Owned General Contractor.

“We are so proud to have this opportunity to work on another Holmes Auto Group project and excited about the continued economic growth in Bossier City”, said Kristen Brown, president of Brown Builders.

The Holmes Honda Bossier City Dealership is the first tenant of the area north of I-220 between Swan Lake Rd and Airline Drive to be recently rezoned to create additional commercial and retail space in Bossier City.

Innovation Drive is proposed to extend from Swan Lake Road to Airline Drive to reduce congestion on Airline Drive and serve as a frontage road to I-220, creating an east–west route.

Parking for the groundbreaking will be available at the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning, 1020 Innovation Dr. Additional Parking will be available on Innovative Drive.