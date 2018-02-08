Save A Life

Americans United for Separation of Church and State today filed a federal lawsuit, Does 1-4 v. Bossier Parish School Board, in an attempt to end the widespread, unconstitutional promotion of Christianity throughout Bossier public schools.

Americans United filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Bossier Parish parents whose children’s religious freedom “has been repeatedly and blatantly trampled by the religious coercion of Bossier Parish school board members, administrators, teachers and coaches,” Americans United said in a news release.

The release said that students from elementary school to high school have been affected by violations that occurred at a variety of school-sponsored and extra-curricular events.

“Parents of all backgrounds should be able to put their trust in public schools to teach children reading and math – and to let families make their own decisions about faith,” said Richard B. Katskee, legal director of Americans United. “Unfortunately, that is not the atmosphere that Bossier Parish Schools provide. Even though the district educates a diverse community that includes all the people who come to the area to serve our nation at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier Parish school officials make one religion – Christianity – pervade all aspects of school life.

“Bossier teachers, coaches and administrators have put students who aren’t participating in these religious activities in an untenable position, making them targets for bullying and causing them to question their families’ beliefs,” Katskee said. “Americans United has repeatedly asked the district to create a more welcoming environment that does not promote any particular faith or promote religion over nonreligion. But school officials have refused to alter their practices. We now ask the courts to intervene on behalf of Bossier families who practice a variety of religions and faiths that deserve to be respected and protected.”

Americans United first contacted the district in June 2017 on behalf of a community member regarding student-led prayers at the Benton High School graduation, according to the news release. After more community members expressed concerns about additional activities, Americans United contacted the district again in a November 2017 letter.

The complaints listed in the lawsuit include:

  • School events held at churches, often in sanctuaries or other rooms replete with religious iconography. These events have included choir and band performances, kindergarten and middle-school graduations, awards ceremonies and pregame meals for football players.
  • School events, especially graduation ceremonies, often include prayers as part of the official program. Prayers may be delivered by students or by school officials, and the speakers often compel students and audience members to participate by standing, removing their caps and/or bowing their heads.
  • Extensive promotion of religion within school athletic programs, including team devotionals; coaches distributing Bibles and other religious materials to student-athletes and pressuring them to attend church and mission trips; pregame prayers led by pastors in student locker rooms; prayers over stadium loudspeakers during games; and postgame prayers led by coaches on the football field.
  • Teachers proselytizing in classrooms, including requiring students to recite Christian prayers or leading them in prayers; using Christian-themed videos to teach health classes; and telling a student that one must believe in Jesus to be a good person.
  • Official endorsement of Christian student clubs and community events, including teachers sponsoring Fellowship of Christian Athletes clubs and encouraging students to participate by handing out promotional materials in class; promoting Bring Your Bible to School Day through banners in schools and bible verses read over an elementary school public-address system; and allowing local churches access to students during the school day to distribute religious materials and invite children to participate in religious activities.
  • Teachers promoting creationism in class.
  • Religious displays in classrooms and administrators’ offices.
  • Choir performances that force students to sing almost exclusively Christian worship songs.

Does 1-4 v. Bossier Parish School Board was filed in the U.S. District Court in Shreveport. It also names Bossier Parish Superintendent Scott Smith as a defendant. The four parent plaintiffs are remaining anonymous to prevent further ostracism of their children.

The lawsuit was prepared by Katskee, AU Senior Litigation Counsel Eric Rothschild and AU Legal Fellow Alison Tanner with assistance from Louisiana attorney William P. Quigley, a law professor at Loyola University New Orleans.

Americans United is a religious liberty watchdog group based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1947, the organization educates Americans about the importance of church-state separation in safeguarding religious freedom.

Bossier Parish has roughly 21,000 students enrolled in public school grades k-12. 4 parents are suing. 4 out of +21,000. 4 have a problem with what more than 21,000 people are doing. 4 people expect >21,000 to accommodate them because they are offended…..weak, cowards.

I’ve never seen evidence of any student being forced to be a part of or participate in religious activities. The venues offered by local churches are offered at no cost for students to perform choir and band concerts. We no longer have school auditoriums and gymnasiums are always in use for sports activities so what choice do we have? We could rent a place for every single school to use for performances at the tax payers’ expense I guess. If there are problems with the venues then who of the naysayers has a solution at a no cost venue for our children to demonstrate their talent? I’m a firm believer in choice when it comes to religion and faith or the opposite. But tax dollars only go so far when we are trying to keep the arts alive. Just because one finds a bible in a hotel drawer doesn’t mean one has to read it or believe in the words in it. And as far as the conflict between evolution and creationism, the two are definitely real world examples of compare and contrast, leaving the door open to increase knowledge in writing and in reading. Students who choose to pursue a career in law, medicine, and many other vocations will need to have the ability to inyellectually discuss the topic of faith.

Dianna Berwick Judd, “forcing” isn’t the issue — public schools can’t promote religion. And creationism isn’t a science, it doesn’t belong in science class any more than flat-earthism.

Brian Westley.. then it looks like our students will lead the way and pray, have bible study, talk about God… there is more than one way to skin a cat. I’m sure you will have some comment and tell me how wrong I am.. but personally, I don’t care.
My child will continue to pray, bow his head, and talk about God at school. Heck, I might even make a trip to every Game, event..and whatever else they have going on to say a prayer. See, I don’t work for the school so I can do that. I’m sure parents would follow suit. That’s my FREEDOM OF SPEECH according to our constitution. That way the “so called administration” won’t have anything to do with it.
Honestly, I’m so sorry you weren’t raised to accept people’s beliefs. I don’t agree with you being an Atheist, but I respect it if that’s what you believe. But, you don’t see me filing law suits on Atheists because I don’t believe the way they believe.
All I can say if that I believe in God and I will shout it from the mountain tops and even at a football game if I want. If you choose to shout that you don’t believe in God.. go for it.. You won’t bother me a bit. In the end, I know who my heart belongs too.

So answer me this, when a Muslim female wears her Habib to school and cites religion as the reason she must wear it, how is that any different? Why because Christians are not suing and demanding she not wear it!

You are comparing the private, religious actions of a student (which is protected by the constitution) vs. the actions of school officials (who have to abide by the no establishment clause).

Brian Westley no I am not, the schools have a dress code that all other children abide by, they then in turn use religion to be able to stray from that dress code. Tell me another child that gets to wear head coverings to school?

Jennifer Guile, anyone who wants to. Are you unaware of Christian and Jewish sects (like Eastern Orthodox) that also want women to cover their hair? And I’d like to see if the dress code actually requires a lack of a head scarf…

Brian Westley I would be curious about the wording also, because I know that a child that identifies as per say a “cowboy” can’t wear his hat to school. If you are going to allow head scarf strictly based on religious basis then where is the line that one is ok but the other student can’t pray to their God? And yes I am aware of other religions wanting hair covered I used the Muslim religion as an example because their religion seems to wear it more than others. My point was that no one is crying because the young lady wants to honor her religion by covering, why can’t the same be afforded the other way? If they do not want to pray they do not have to participate but a little respect goes a long way on every side of the discussions.

Jennifer Guile: “If you are going to allow head scarf strictly based on religious basis then where is the line that one is ok but the other student can’t pray to their God?”

You don’t know what you’re talking about — EVERY student can pray to their god(s). What is at issue here is when SCHOOL OFFICIALS get involved.

Brian Westley yes I do know what I am talking about, just because you don’t like my response doesn’t mean automatically you are right and I am wrong—that is what is so wrong in the world today—no one being able to see the other side or respect the other side. The argument seems to be the parents in the background that think their child may learn a different way than what they want them to believe. I want my child to know about every religion, mine and/or yours, it serves them to be a better informed individual that will be able to deal with reality when they are in the real world and learn how to think for themselves. It would appear to me that if a parent is upset that a child is “exposed” to a different religion maybe they should question their own beliefs. And God forbid any of our school officials being religious!

Jennifer Guile, no, you really do NOT know what you are talking about.

It’s not merely legal but constitutionally protected that students can pray in public school — Americans United (the organization suing) will even tell you that.

Bossier is one of the fastest growing parishes in our State. We are rated an A because of our administration, teachers, and parental involvement. Bossier Parish parents will stand by our School Board against this.

Question always come back to me. Kids upset or just the parents. How were those parents raised. Does it offend you to listen to others without resorting to legal means. What has made this country less is that a few people appear insulted when they can’t overcome the notion that many other people have the same concern for their kids.

Monica Treat Gardner Try again. No one is going to get rich off of this, but the court and the lawyers have to be paid. As the school district is going to lose, they’re the one that will have to pay.

Caroline Billiot Oh, they absolutely will. The courts, all the way to the Supreme Court, have been very clear on what public schools are not allowed to engage in when it comes to religion.

Caroline Billiot If it’s not a religion, then it enjoys NO First Amendment protections, and there is no issue with ensuring that publicly funded schools (not the students, the schools) stay away from it, right?

It is no longer the majority rules. Because of the liberal courts & judges the minority always gets its way. I don’t agree but look at past rulings.

The exact phrase “separation of church and state” does not appear literally in the constitution — just like “separation of powers” and “right to a fair trial” also do not appear. Yet the supreme court has used ALL of these phrases as shorthand for what the constitution DOES say (see, e.g. Cutter v. Wilkinson (2005))

Anyone trying to argue that the exact phrase doesn’t appear in the constitution is arguing out of pure ignorance; NO court opinion is based on a phrase that doesn’t appear in the constitution, and pointing out that it doesn’t exist won’t change anything.

And their whole tag line absolutely supports the absurdity of their case. No students should feel excluded because of their beliefs. Umm…..maybe someone should inform them that they are doing exactly that.

Monica Treat Gardner It would be, if they weren’t using school resources (such as the PA system) to do it. And, if you’ve read the article, you would see that the school has done far more than that, even after they were warned of the potential legal issues.

Caroline Billiot Hardly. I’m not trying to get a rise out of anyone. I’m simply explaining how this is going to go, based on previous cases. If my doing that is making you upset, that’s on you, not me.

Timothy White so they use the PA system? No one is forced to join. It offensive to hear a call to join other students for a prayer time? This is exactly why they are called snowflakes. This same sect who would sue for this reason are the same ones bringin lawsuits to FORCE businesses to bake a cake or make a work of art that goes against every thing they believe in and that would be offensive to God. A God I might remind you is yours too. Deny Him if you want to but He is real and he is there. Regardless the reason that there is so much filth and violence and horrors in our children’s lives in this day is because of groups like this who insist on pushing their views down our throats. No one has to join these students and there are constitutional laws in place that protect this exact thing.