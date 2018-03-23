The sixth annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-off will take place Saturday at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Gates open at noon and the awards will take place at 4 p.m. Admission is free and gumbo samples are $2 each.

Forty-four teams will compete, cooking 55 pots of gumbo. This year’s event boasts teams from Breaux Bridge, Texarkana, and as far away as Lufkin hoping to take home the trophy for the tastiest gumbo in Louisiana.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.

For more information visit www.gumbogladiators.com or call Amie Baham at Volunteers for Youth Justice at (318) 425-4413 or amie.roberts@vyjla.org.