BPL has stepped up our game where teens are concerned. New programs and activities are being offered to draw teens into our libraries. The Young Adult collection of reading materials has also increased not only in books, but magazines as well.

In print or online, teens still like to read magazines to keep up with the latest trends, games, and comics. The BPL collection includes staples like Seventeen and Teen Vogue. But there are some newer publications like: Otaku USA that features manga, anime video games centered on “Japanese pop culture written from an American perspective;” Game Informer reports on up-to-date “video game news, reviews, previews, podcasts;” J-14 Magazine caters to preteen and teenage girls filled with teen celebrity news; and Teen Ink is all about “writing, art, photos, and forums.”

The library is not just a place for teens to do homework; it is also a great place to spend an afternoon catching up on favorite reads.

Make a note:

All BPL meeting room reservations including BPL Central Branch and History Center should be made through the library website at Correction:All BPL meeting room reservations including BPL Central Branch and History Center should be made through the library website at www.bossierlibrary.org

Aulds Branch 742-2337

Tues., 17 th at 11a.m., for ages 18 and up— Adult Book Club, “Girl from the Train” by Irma Joubert

Thur., 19 th at 6p.m., ages 15 and up—Young Adult Book Club, title to be announced

Benton Branch 965-2751

Wed., 18 th at 10a.m., ages 0 to 2—Baby Laptime

Fri., 20 th at 10a.m., ages 3 to 5—Pre-School Story Time

Central Branch 746-1693

Wed., Jan. 18 th at 10a.m., for ages 2 and under—Story Time in the History Center

Sat., Jan. 21 st at 11a.m., for ages 5 and under—Story Time in the History Center

East 80 Branch 949-2665

Sat., Jan. 14 th from 12:30 to 1:30p.m., ages 13 to 18—Board Game Day

Wednesdays, at 10:30a.m., for ages 5 and under—Lapsit Story Time

Haughton Branch 949-0196

Thur., 19 th at 9:30a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adults Good Books Club to discuss “Readers of Broken Wheel” by Katerina Bivald

Sat., 21 st at 1p.m. for all ages—Saturday Matinee, with popcorn and refreshments

Plain Dealing Branch 326-4233

Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required

Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Hour; registration required

Tooke Branch 987-3915

Wed., 18 th at 4p.m. for ages 13 to 18—Teen Book Club will discuss “Jesus Jackson” by James Ryan Daley

Sat., 21 st at 2p.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Book Club, will discuss

“In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson

Bossier Parish Historical Center 746-7717

Thur., Jan. 19 th –Thur., Feb. 9 th from 6 to 7:30p.m., for adults and teens—Rising Tide: Reading and discussion series on the book by John M. Barry, “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America.” Registration is required.

New Books

Fiction:

“Love’s Faithful Promise” by Susan Anne Mason

“Onslaught” by David Poyer

“Beloved Poison” by E. S. Thomson

“Blood Vow” by J. R. Ward

“The Murder Book” by Jane A. Adams

“The Heretic’s Creed” by Fiona Buckley

“1636: The Ottoman Onslaught” by Eric Flint

“The Final Day” by William Forstchen

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” by Alexander Freed

“Amish Weddings” by Leslie Gould

Nonfiction:

“Buffering” by Hannah Hart

“American Dreamer” by Tommy Hilfiger

“Labyrinths” by Catrine Clay

“Scrappy Little Nobody” by Anna Kendrick

“Gone ‘Til November” by Lil Wayne

“Wild and Precious Life” by Deborah Ziegler

“Thanks for the Money” by Joel McHale

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah

“Sorry, Not Sorry” by Naya Rivera

“They’re Playing Our Song” by Carole Bayer Sager

Vicki Hardin is Assoc. Dir. of Public Relations for Bossier Parish Libraries