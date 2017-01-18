BPL has stepped up our game where teens are concerned. New programs and activities are being offered to draw teens into our libraries. The Young Adult collection of reading materials has also increased not only in books, but magazines as well.
In print or online, teens still like to read magazines to keep up with the latest trends, games, and comics. The BPL collection includes staples like Seventeen and Teen Vogue. But there are some newer publications like: Otaku USA that features manga, anime video games centered on “Japanese pop culture written from an American perspective;” Game Informer reports on up-to-date “video game news, reviews, previews, podcasts;” J-14 Magazine caters to preteen and teenage girls filled with teen celebrity news; and Teen Ink is all about “writing, art, photos, and forums.”
The library is not just a place for teens to do homework; it is also a great place to spend an afternoon catching up on favorite reads.
Make a note:
- Correction: All BPL meeting room reservations including BPL Central Branch and History Center should be made through the library website at www.bossierlibrary.org.
Aulds Branch 742-2337
- Tues., 17th at 11a.m., for ages 18 and up— Adult Book Club, “Girl from the Train” by Irma Joubert
- Thur., 19th at 6p.m., ages 15 and up—Young Adult Book Club, title to be announced
- Wed., 18th at 10a.m., ages 0 to 2—Baby Laptime
- Fri., 20th at 10a.m., ages 3 to 5—Pre-School Story Time
Central Branch 746-1693
- Wed., Jan. 18th at 10a.m., for ages 2 and under—Story Time in the History Center
- Sat., Jan. 21st at 11a.m., for ages 5 and under—Story Time in the History Center
East 80 Branch 949-2665
- Sat., Jan. 14th from 12:30 to 1:30p.m., ages 13 to 18—Board Game Day
- Wednesdays, at 10:30a.m., for ages 5 and under—Lapsit Story Time
Haughton Branch 949-0196
- Thur., 19th at 9:30a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adults Good Books Club to discuss “Readers of Broken Wheel” by Katerina Bivald
- Sat., 21st at 1p.m. for all ages—Saturday Matinee, with popcorn and refreshments
Plain Dealing Branch 326-4233
- Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required
- Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Hour; registration required
Tooke Branch 987-3915
- Wed., 18th at 4p.m. for ages 13 to 18—Teen Book Club will discuss “Jesus Jackson” by James Ryan Daley
- Sat., 21st at 2p.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Book Club, will discuss
- “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson
Bossier Parish Historical Center 746-7717
- Thur., Jan. 19th –Thur., Feb. 9th from 6 to 7:30p.m., for adults and teens—Rising Tide: Reading and discussion series on the book by John M. Barry, “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America.” Registration is required.
New Books
Fiction:
- “Love’s Faithful Promise” by Susan Anne Mason
- “Onslaught” by David Poyer
- “Beloved Poison” by E. S. Thomson
- “Blood Vow” by J. R. Ward
- “The Murder Book” by Jane A. Adams
- “The Heretic’s Creed” by Fiona Buckley
- “1636: The Ottoman Onslaught” by Eric Flint
- “The Final Day” by William Forstchen
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” by Alexander Freed
- “Amish Weddings” by Leslie Gould
Nonfiction:
- “Buffering” by Hannah Hart
- “American Dreamer” by Tommy Hilfiger
- “Labyrinths” by Catrine Clay
- “Scrappy Little Nobody” by Anna Kendrick
- “Gone ‘Til November” by Lil Wayne
- “Wild and Precious Life” by Deborah Ziegler
- “Thanks for the Money” by Joel McHale
- “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah
- “Sorry, Not Sorry” by Naya Rivera
- “They’re Playing Our Song” by Carole Bayer Sager
Vicki Hardin is Assoc. Dir. of Public Relations for Bossier Parish Libraries